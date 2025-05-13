US sanctions Iranians linked to nuclear weapons programme

Washington DC [US], May 13 : The US Department of State on Monday announced sanctions against three Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity linked to Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), the successor to the country's pre-2004 nuclear weapons programme, known as the Amad Project.

The sanctioned parties were accused of contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement said, "Today, the Department of State is sanctioning three Iranian nationals and one Iranian entity with ties to Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, which is known by its Persian acronym, SPND - the direct successor organisation to Iran's pre-2004 nuclear weapons programme, also referred to as the Amad Project. All individuals sanctioned are involved in activities that materially contribute to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

The statement further highlighted Iran's status as the only non-nuclear-armed nation enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity, while also accusing the country of using front companies and procurement agents to obtain dual-use items from international suppliers.

"Iran continues to substantially expand its nuclear programme and carry out dual-use research and development activities applicable to nuclear weapons and nuclear weapons delivery systems. Iran is the only country in the world without nuclear weapons that is producing uranium enriched to 60 per cent and it continues to use front companies and procurement agents to obscure its efforts to acquire dual-use items from foreign suppliers," the statement said.

It added, "The United States' actions are intended to delay and degrade the ability of SPND to conduct nuclear weapons research and development. Today's actions demonstrate the United States' commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon."

The decision follows the conclusion of a fourth round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Muscat, Oman.

In a post on X on Sunday, Baghaei wrote, "The fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences. The next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman."

According to Al Jazeera, a landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which US President Donald Trump withdrew during his first term, allowed Iran to pursue its civilian nuclear activity but put restrictions on uranium enrichment to prevent Tehran from making a nuclear bomb.

