US sanctions Russian entities, state media for attempts to 'influence' 2024 presidential polls

Washington, DC [US], September 5 : The United States government imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities from Russia in response to Moscow's "malign influence efforts" targeting the 2024 US presidential election.

The US Department of Treasury on Wednesday (local time) announced a joint effort to target with sanctions and criminal charges what the Biden administration says are Russian government-sponsored "attempts to manipulate US public opinion" ahead of the November election.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 10 individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow's malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against two employees of the Russian-backed media network RT accusing them of conspiring to commit money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York.

The US alleged that Russian "state-sponsored actors have long used" a variety of tools, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) deep fakes and disinformation, in an attempt to undermine confidence in the United States' election processes and institutions.

"Starting in early 2024, executives at RTRussia's state-funded news media outletbegan an even more nefarious effort to covertly recruit unwitting American influencers in support of their malign influence campaign. RT used a front company to disguise its own involvement or the involvement of the Russian government in content meant to influence US audiences," the Treasury Department further stated.

"Today's action underscores the US government's ongoing efforts to hold state-sponsored actors accountable for activities that aim to deteriorate public trust in our institutions," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L Yellen. "Treasury will not waver in our commitment to safeguarding our democratic principles and the integrity of our election systems."

Later, during the White House briefing on Thursday, when asked if high-level Russian officials were clued into RT's activity, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware.

"We believe Putin is weighing in on these actions," Kirby said.

The State Department also announced three related actions, including, a new visa restriction policy imposed on individuals the administration said were acting on behalf of Kremlin-supported media organisations who use those organisations as cover for covert activities.

A senior State Department official said it's also designating six RT affiliates that operate in the US as "foreign missions" as well as offering a reward of up to USD 10 million for information regarding potential foreign efforts to interfere in US elections.

US intelligence agencies have previously assessed that Russia wants to interfere in the 2024 election and flagged RT as a source of Russian propaganda and disinformation and required it to register as a foreign agent.

