US says Houthi-fired missiles hit Greek-owned ship in Red Sea

Washington, May 29 (IANS/DPA) Houthi rebels have attacked a Greek carrier ship in the Red Sea, the US military said on Tuesday.

Houthi militants launched five missiles, with the Greek-owned MV Laax reporting it had been struck by three of the missiles, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media platform X.

The ship was able to continue its voyage, and there were no injuries reported, CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM forces destroyed five uncrewed aerial systems launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, it added.

"It was determined the systems presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels."

The Islamist militia has vowed to attack ships in the Red Sea linked to Israel. However, many of the vessels that have come under fire have no connection to the country.

The Houthis say they want to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, which followed the unprecedented massacre by the Hamas in Israel on October 7.

Because of the continuing Houthi attacks, major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe and sailing around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope instead.

