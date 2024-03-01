US says it conducted two self-defence strikes against six anti-ship cruise missiles in Red Sea

Washington, DC [US], March 1 : US Central Command on Thursday said it conducted two-self-defence strikes targeting six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea. It also shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the southern Red Sea in self-defence.

In a post on X, US Central Command stated, "On Feb. 29, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted two self-defense strikes against six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea."

"Earlier that evening, at approximately 5:10 p.m. (Sanna time), CENTCOM forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the southern Red Sea in self-defense. CENTCOM forces determined that the missiles and UAV presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to US Navy ships in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

The strikes come amid heightened tensions in the region, where Houthi fighters have carried out attacks on commercial and military shipping since November.

On February 28, US Central Command said that US aircraft and a coalition warship shot down five Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the Red Sea on Tuesday between 9:50 pm (Sanaa time) to 10:55 pm (Sanaa time).

According to US Central Command, the forces identified these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they posed an imminent threat to merchant vessels, the US Navy and coalition ships in the region. The US Central Command noted that these actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safe and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.

In a post on X, US Central Command Forces stated, "On Feb. 27, between the hours of 9:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. aircraft and a coalition warship shot down five Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the Red Sea."

"CENTCOM forces identified these UAVs originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels, the US Navy and coalition ships in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

