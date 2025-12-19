US says it is grateful as Pakistan weighs Gaza troop role

Washington, Dec 19, The United States on Friday said it is thankful to Pakistan for considering a request from the Trump administration to contribute troops to a proposed stabilisation force in war-torn Gaza, as Washington works to lay the groundwork for a post-conflict arrangement aimed at securing lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We're very grateful to Pakistan for their offer to be a part of it or at least their offer to consider being a part of it," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at his year-end news conference here.

Rubio said discussions with Pakistan and other potential contributors remain at a preliminary stage, with key questions still unresolved on the mission's mandate, funding and operational structure.

"Well, look, in fairness to all the countries we've talked to about being and having a presence on the ground, I think they want to know specifically, what the specific mandate, it was the funding mechanism looks like," Rubio said when asked whether the US had secured Pakistan's consent to send troops to Gaza for peace-building and peace-making efforts.

"So we're very grateful to Pakistan for their offer to be a part of it or at least their offer to consider being a part of it," he said. "I think we owe them a few more answers before we can ask anybody to commit firmly."

Washington is working on the framework for an international stabilisation force envisioned for Gaza after the end of active hostilities.

US officials have said such a force would be intended to prevent a security vacuum while supporting a transition to civilian governance in the Palestinian territory.

Rubio expressed confidence that the United States has identified several countries willing to participate, provided the mission's contours are clearly defined and acceptable to all parties to the conflict.

"But I feel very confident that we have a number of nation states acceptable to all sides in this, who are willing to step forward and be a part of that stabilisation force," he said. "And certainly, Pakistan is key if they agree to do so, but I think we owe them a few more answers before we get there."

Rubio said the immediate focus is on establishing political and administrative mechanisms that would form the backbone of post-war governance in Gaza. He said Washington is preparing to announce new structures to guide the territory's day-to-day administration.

"We're trying to make a lot of progress here with the — I think the next step here is announcing the Board of Peace, announcing the Palestinian technocratic group that will help provide daily governance," Rubio said.

Only after those elements are in place, he added, would it be possible to finalise the details of a multinational stabilisation force, including how it would be funded, governed, and deployed.

"And then once that's in place, I think that will allow us to firm up the stabilisation force, including how it's going to be paid for, what the rules of engagement are, what their role will be in demilitarisation and so forth," Rubio said.

