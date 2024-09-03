US Says It Successfully Destroyed Two Missile of Yemen’s Houthis

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that it successfully destroyed two missiles of Yemen’s Houthi group.

"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said in a statement.

