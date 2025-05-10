US Secretary of State dials India, Pakistan counterparts on escalating tensions

Washington, May 10 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday (Indian time) spoke to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, calling to de-escalate tensions at the India-Pakistan border, and offered US support in holding constructive talks to prevent further escalation.

"US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes," said State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

EAM Jaishankar took to his social media and stated, "Had a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible, and remains so."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rubio also spoke to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, conveying the same message.

"Rubio reiterated that both parties must find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," the US State Department said.

Rubio also reached out to the real centre of Pakistan's power, Army Chief Asim Munir, after talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to de-escalate tensions with India failed.

The call came as Pakistan and India ratcheted up their confrontation, targeting places beyond Kashmir and further inside their territories.

"The US President wants to see the confrontation de-escalate as quickly as possible," Donald Trump's spokesperson Karoline Levitt said on Friday (US time).

"This is something that the secretary of state and, of course, now, as our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in," she said.

Rubio spoke to Sharif on Thursday (US time), and "emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation," Bruce said in a readout of that call.

The same day, he also called EAM Jaishankar, urging de-escalation, while emphasising the US "commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism", according to the spokesperson.

After India launched 'Operation Sindoor', India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval made the first international call to Rubio. Rubio is also the national security advisor after Mike Waltz stepped down from the job.

India launched the operation in retaliation for an attack by a front organisation of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in which 26 people were killed in a religiously targeted massacre in Pahalgam last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor