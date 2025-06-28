US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Israeli hostage families, vows full support for Gaza deal

Washington, DC [US], June 28 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first official meeting with relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, affirming America's commitment to Israel and stressing that true victory in Gaza will come only when all hostages return home, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to a statement from the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, the meeting in Washington, DC on Thursday included family members of current and former captives.

The families told Rubio this was a critical window of opportunity to bring back all 50 remaining hostages through one comprehensive deal, rejecting phased or partial agreements.

They also expressed their trust in the Trump administration to act swiftly and decisively. "We've waited long enough," they said. "It's time to make brave decisions and bring all our loved ones backall at once," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Earlier this week, hostage families rallied in Washington, urging US President Donald Trump to broker another release deal, following what they described as his successful role in the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire. Trump later said he believed a Gaza ceasefire could be reached by next week.

Speaking at an Oval Office event marking a Congo-Rwanda accord, he noted he had spoken to several individuals involved in the process.

An estimated 50 hostages remain in Hamas captivity following the October 7, 2023 abductions. While roughly 250 people were originally taken, many have since been released under past ceasefire agreements or rescued by Israeli forces, The Jerusalem Post reported.

