US security drove Jaishankar 416 miles during govt shutdown

Washington, Jan 9 US security officials drove External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar 416 miles during a September government shutdown after commercial flights were grounded, according to a State Department report released this week.

The journey allowed Jaishankar to reach New York for a scheduled meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The account was written by the US Diplomatic Security Service on December 30 and made public on January 8.

The shutdown halted air travel across the country. With flights unavailable, security officials chose a road option. Agents received the minister at the Lewiston–Queenston Bridge on the US-Canada border and began a seven-hour drive to Manhattan.

A total of 27 agents took part. They came from the Diplomatic Security Service’s Dignitary Protection Division and its New York and Buffalo field offices. Some agents drove separately to reinforce local teams.

The security detail worked with officials from India’s UN mission, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and US border authorities to complete the handover at the crossing, the report said.

Jaishankar’s motorcade route ran through long stretches of upstate New York. Agents planned for winter weather and long driving hours, it said, adding that drivers were rotated during the trip. The service said the motorcade continued despite freezing temperatures and limited visibility.

According to the State Department, at one point, a sheriff’s office explosive detection dog alerted to the minister’s armored vehicle during a team handoff. Agents secured the area and called in local technicians. After an inspection, the vehicle was cleared and the trip resumed, it said.

After arriving in New York City, a security agent encountered a woman badly injured in a hit-and-run accident. The agent provided assistance while others worked with city police and fire officials to control traffic and clear the way for emergency responders.

The woman received medical care. The incident did not disrupt protection for the visiting minister, the service said.

US officials said the operation ensured the minister’s UN meeting went ahead as planned, despite the shutdown.

The Diplomatic Security Service is part of the US State Department. It is responsible for protecting American diplomats and visiting foreign officials.

