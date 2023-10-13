US Secy Blinken highlights civilian suffering, security concerns amid Israel-Hamas war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has brought to light the harrowing realities faced by civilians in the region, as well as the security concerns that continue to escalate.

"I've seen a baby, an infant riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded. Young people burned alive in their cars or in their highway rooms. It almost defies comprehension," Secretary Blinken expressed anguish at the barbarity of the Hamas attack on October 7 in southern Israel.

"So, we did see, photographs and videos that, the Israeli government shared with us... It's hard to find the right words. It's beyond what anyone would ever wanna imagine much less actually see and god forbid experience," said Blinken on horrific photographs of the Hamas attack.

He also shed light on the challenges posed by Hamas' use of civilians as human shields, which has been a recurring and deeply troubling tactic. Blinken emphasised that civilians are not the target of Israel's operations in Gaza.

"On the Mediterranean situation in Gaza, I think it's first important to remember a fundamental issue that makes this complicated. Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields. Something that's not new, something that they've always done intentionally putting, civilians in harm's way to protect them to try to protect themselves or protect their structure or protect their weapons... Civilians should not be used in any way as the targets of military operations. They are not the target of Israel's operations," added the US Secretary.

Furthermore, Secretary Blinken discussed efforts to address the humanitarian needs of the people living in Gaza while safeguarding them from harm during Israel's legitimate security operations aimed at defending itself from terrorism. He also explored the possibilities of providing safe passage for civilians who wish to leave Gaza, acknowledging the importance of protecting innocent lives.

"We did discuss ways to address the humanitarian needs of people living in, Gaza to protect them from harm while Israel conducts its legitimate security operations to defend itself from terrorism and to try to ensure that this never happens again. We also talked about, possibilities for safe passage for civilians who want to leave or get out of the way, in Gaza, and that's, a conversation to the discussion that we will pursue, in the coming days, including some of the countries that we'll be visiting...," he said.

In his discussions with Israeli leadership, Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend its people and its determination to prevent a recurrence of the tragic events that unfolded recently.

Secretary Blinken, on behalf of President Biden, also emphasized the importance of preventing any further fronts in the ongoing conflict and warned against any attempts by state or non-state actors to exploit the situation.

"It's our determination and, that of Israel as well, that not be a second front or a third front. And we are working, as hard as we can, working with other partners in the region, to try, to ensure that the case. President Biden has also been very clear that no one, state or non-state actor should try to take advantage of this moment...," Blinken said.

The US is actively assisting Israel at its request and is committed to providing the necessary support for the nation's security efforts.

"President's been very clear we stand with Israel. We stand with Israel in its determination to defend its people, defend its country. We stand with Israel in its determination to do everything possible to ensure that what happened on Saturday never happens again," he added.

Earlier in the day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Blinken and the US for their continuous support and added that the security and defence of the Israeli people is the highest priority at the moment.

"One thing is clear. Because of that day - it's the highest number of Jews ever killed since the Holocaust - I think we must be clear that this is not only unacceptable, which the president said, but the sense of security and defence that the people of Israel deserve is something which is of highest priority so that these pictures will never occur," Herzog said.

Blinken also met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed US' commitment to support Israel.

"The message that I bring to Israel is this you may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side," The Times of Israel quoted Blinken as saying.

He added, "That's the message that President Joe Biden delivered to the prime minister from the moment that this crisis began".

Notably, the death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media reports.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

