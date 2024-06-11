US Secy meets Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Isaac Herzog to stress on ceasefire agreement

Washington, DC [US], June 11 : United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to the Middle East, met with the chairman of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid, Israeli chairman of the National Unity party Benny Gantz, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday to underscore that a ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all hostages would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians.

In Israel today, I met with @YairLapid, @GantzBe, and @Isaac_Herzog to underscore that a ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all hostages would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/2uT2lo9Vmz— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 11, 2024

In a post on X, Blinken stated, "In Israel today, I met with @YairLapid, @GantzBe , and @Isaac_Herzog to underscore that a ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all hostages would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians."

Blinked held discussions regarding the hostage proposal, and distribution of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza in a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The Secretary reiterated that the United States and other world leaders will stand behind the comprehensive proposal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza," the US State Department said in an official release.

Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Qatar from June 10-12.

The Secretary underscored the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security, including ensuring October 7 can never be repeated," according to the State Department.

However, he reiterated that the proposal on the table would unlock the possibility of calm along Israel's northern border.

"The Secretary updated the prime minister on ongoing diplomatic efforts to plan for the post-conflict period, emphasizing the importance of those efforts to providing long-term peace, security, and stability to Israelis and Palestinians alike. Secretary Blinken also emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading," the State Department added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor