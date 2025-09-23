US Secy of State Marco Rubio meets Ahmed al-Sharaa, first Syrian president set to address UNGA in 60 years

New York [US], September 23 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa "on US priorities in Syria" on Monday (local time).

Rubio "underscored this opportunity for Syria to build a stable and sovereign nation following President Donald Trump's historic announcement earlier this year on sanctions relief for the Syrian people," Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Tommy Pigott said.

They discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, efforts to locate missing Americans, and the importance of Israel-Syria relations in achieving greater regional security, according to a readout of their meeting.

Rubio and al-Sharara met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York where the latter will become the first Syrian president to address the UN body in over 60 years. This comes nine months after the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

The last Syrian leader to attend the UNGA was President Nureddin al-Atassi, who ruled before the al-Assad family came to power in 1971 and maintained its rule until al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad's government in December last year. Assad fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime after 25 years in power. Al-Sharaa's interim adnistration was formed in January this year.

"I met with Syrian President al-Sharaa about our shared goals for a stable and sovereign Syria and ongoing efforts to bring security and prosperity to all Syrians. We also discussed implementing President Trump's historic announcement on sanctions relief and the importance of Israel-Syria relations," Rubio posted on X.

Al-Sharaa had last met with Donald Trump in May this year at a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

The Syrian President had formerly led the rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an organisation once affliated to the al-Qaeda that was was previously designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist group. Trump had later removed the designation and dropped sanctions on Syria.

Damascus seeks a permanent lifting of US sanctions that were imposed from a 2019 US law which sanctioned the Bashar al-Assad government for war crimes during the 13-year civil war.

In an interview with CBS News al-Sharaa on September 21, said that he would like to meet with President Trump during his visit to the UNGA next week to "discuss a great many issues and mutual interests" between Syria and the US, adding, "We must restore relations in a good and direct way."

"President Trump took a big step towards Syria by lifting the sanctions with a quick, courageous and historic decision" he said in the news outlet's interview.

"He recognized that Syria should be safe, stable and unified. This is in the greatest interest for all countries of the world, not just Syria. I believe the answer is yes. We need to discuss a great many issues and mutual interests between Syria and the USA. We must restore relations in a good and direct way," al-Sharaa told CBS News.

Syria is in talks with the US and Israel over a potential security arrangement that could be finalized as early as this week. Syria and Israel remain in a state of war over " territorial disputes, military confrontations and deep-seated political mistrust."

Ahead of the UNGA summit, al-Sharaa had told the Concorida summit held in New York that he hopes "... that will lead us to an agreement that will keep the sovereignty of Syria and also resolve some of the security fears of Israel.

The Syrian President was in conversation with former CIA Director David Patraeus at the event held at a hotel in New York. He said the first phase for a deal with Israel would be for it to withdraw to where its forces were. "If there are any security fears, there are mediators like the US that could allay these fears," al-Sharaa said.

Meanwhile, on September 12, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and US Ambassador and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Presidential Palace in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Cooper and Barrack thanked President al-Sharaa for his support to counter ISIS in Syria. "Eliminating the ISIS threat in Syria will reduce the risk of an ISIS attack on the US homeland while working towards President Trump's vision of a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbours," according to a statement by the CENTCOM.

