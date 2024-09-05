US seizure of Venezuelan President's aircraft breach of international law: Iran

Tehran, Sep 5 Iran on Thursday slammed the United States for seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane in the Dominican Republic, earlier this week terming it as a breach of international law.

"Iran, while stressing the necessity to respect international laws and regulations, considers the recent move by the US government in confiscating the plane used by the Venezuelan president contrary to the rules and norms of international law, especially the immunity of property belonging to governments and the international civil aviation law regulations, including the Chicago Convention, and deems it unacceptable," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

"The move, which is in line with the unilateral hostile measures by the US against other nations and international law, is fomenting chaos and promoting skyjacking and poses a threat to the peace and security of the airspace," the spokesperson noted.

Kanaani voiced solidarity and support for the Venezuelan government in protecting and reclaiming public property belonging to the people of the country, and stressed that cooperation between countries should be promoted in order to confront the US unilateral sanctions and hostile moves.

According to the US Justice Department, the Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of Washington "based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws".

"This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies," said US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Monday.

"The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States," the attorney general mentioned.

Denouncing Washington's move, Venezuela said that it was part of a "repeated criminal practice".

"Venezuela denounces to the international community that once again, the authorities of the United States of America, in a repeated criminal practice that cannot be classified as anything other than piracy, have illegally confiscated an aircraft that has been used by the President of the Republic, justifying themselves on the coercive measures (sanctions) that they unilaterally and illegally impose around the world," Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said on Telegram on Monday.

Venezuela made it clear that "it reserves the right to take any legal action to repair this damage to the nation, as well as all other damage caused by the criminal policy of unilateral coercive measures," Gil added.

In February, the United States seized a plane belonging to Venezuelan airline Emtrasur Cargo that landed in Argentina in June 2022 and was then detained for an alleged investigation.

