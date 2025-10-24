US Senate fails to break deadlock as shutdown drags on

Washington, Oct 24 The US Senate, on Thursday, failed to advance a Republican-backed measure that would have ensured pay for federal employees, military personnel, and contractors continuing to work during the government shutdown, now in its 23rd day.

The legislation, known as the "Shutdown Fairness Act" and introduced by Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, fell short of the 60 votes required to move forward.

The measure received 54 votes in favour and 45 against, with three Democrats -- John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, breaking ranks to support it.

Republicans said the bill aimed to provide immediate relief to hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have stayed on the job despite missing paychecks.

"These are people serving the nation. They deserve to be paid," Johnson said ahead of the vote.

Democrats, however, opposed the proposal, arguing that it would give the President sweeping discretion to decide which employees receive pay, undermining Congress's Constitutional power over spending.

They countered with their own pair of bills that would guarantee pay for all federal workers during the shutdown, but Republicans objected, preventing the measures from coming to a vote.

After the failed vote, the Senate adjourned for the weekend and will not meet on Friday.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene on Monday, which will mark Day 27 of the shutdown, unless an unexpected breakthrough occurs.

The Chamber also left town without taking a 13th vote on the House-passed funding bill, almost certainly extending the shutdown into next week.

At the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that the continuing shutdown could disrupt air travel during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

"With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, we are nearing the busiest travel period of the entire year," Leavitt said, cautioning of "significant flight delays, disruptions, and cancellations" if the shutdown persists.

She noted that around 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without pay.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than three million passengers on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, a record high.

