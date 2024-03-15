US Senate leader Schumer calls for fresh elections in Israel while delivering criticism of Netanyahu; Israel hits back

Washington, DC [US], March 15 : US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has called for new elections in Israel while delivering sharp criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government during a speech on the Senate floor regarding the Israel-Hamas war, CNN reported.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in America, expressed his perspective, stating, "As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become evident to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer aligns with Israel's needs post-October 7. The global landscape has drastically changed since then, and the Israeli populace is currently hindered by a governing vision that remains entrenched in the past."

Responding to Schumer's remarks, Netanyahu's Likud party issued a statement, asserting that Schumer should "respect Israel's elected government and refrain from undermining it." The statement underscored Israel's status as an independent democracy and underscored the public's support for a decisive victory over Hamas while opposing the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza.

In his speech on the Senate floor, US Senate majority leader emphasised the necessity for re-evaluation.

"Five months into this conflict, it is apparent that Israelis must reassess their trajectory and question if a change in direction is imperative. At this pivotal moment, I advocate for new elections as the sole means to facilitate a robust and transparent decision-making process regarding Israel's future, especially given the widespread disillusionment among Israelis regarding the government's vision and direction," CNN cited Schumer as saying.

The dire humanitarian situation affecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas has intensified pressure on Democratic officials, including President Joe Biden, to adopt a tougher stance on Israel. Congressional aid to Israel has faced delays following the Senate's passage of a package including aid for Israel and Ukraine, which has yet to be considered in the House.

Schumer, highlighting his role as the first Jewish Senate majority leader, condemned the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 and affirmed his commitment to supporting the Biden administration's efforts in negotiating the release of hostages, according to CNN.

Expressing anguish over civilian casualties in Gaza, Schumer stated, "My heart also breaks at the loss of so many civilian lives in Gaza. I am anguished by the Israeli military campaign resulting in the deaths of numerous innocent Palestinians. I know my fellow Jewish Americans share this anguish when witnessing the images of deceased and starving children and devastated homes."

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell responded critically to Schumer's speech, arguing on the Senate floor, "Israel is not beholden to America; its leaders are elected by its citizens alone. It is unacceptable for Americans to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel, particularly given our concerns about foreign interference in our own democracy."

House Speaker Mike Johnson deemed Schumer's call for new Israeli elections "highly inappropriate" and asserted the importance of standing with Israel during its existential battle. Johnson also mentioned the House Republican leadership's consideration of a standalone Israel bill following Schumer's remarks.

Schumer concluded his speech expressing confidence in the Israeli public's recognition of the need for change and advocating for new elections once the conflict subsides to allow Israelis to shape their post-war future, CNN reported.

