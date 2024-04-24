US: Senate set to approve aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies

Washington, DC [US] April 24 : Days after the US House of Representatives approved a USD 95.3 billion foreign-aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other American allies, the Senate is set to pass the multi-billion dollar national security package, and has cleared a procedural hurdle, setting up a final vote, reported The Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor that the "time has come to finish the job to help our friends abroad once and for all."

"Let us not keep our friends around the world waiting for a moment longer," Schumer added.

Moreover, a final vote would come as soon as Tuesday night, according to The Hill.

The House already passed the national security bill over the last weekend, stating that the legislation will head to President Joe Biden's desk after Senate passage.

One bill provides USD 60.8 billion for Ukraine, with over 80 per cent of it for helping Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia, including replenishing supplies of US-made weapons and ammunition. Around USD 9.5 billion of the package is in the form of a forgivable loan.

Biden has been asking for support to defend Ukraine, Israel and other allies and is expected to swiftly sign it into law now.

The package comes after months of delays on Capitol Hill, where some House Republicans have also questioned funding Ukraine against Russian forces, The Hill reported.

Moreover, the delay has led to Russia pushing hard against a struggling Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky) warned that "dithering and hesitation" have already strengthened Russia.

"Make no mistake: Delay in providing Ukraine the weapons to defend itself has strained the prospects of defeating Russian aggression," he said on the Senate floor.

Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said that the military can get Ukraine what it needs within days after passage, The Hill reported.

"We understand the importance and the urgency and are doing everything we can to be poised to respond quickly," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted that he spoke with President Biden and there was an agreement to send the best versions of the Army Tactical Missile System, which can strike targets up to 190 miles away.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the US and "all who support the active defence of freedom."

