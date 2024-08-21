US Senator Bernie Sanders vows support for Kamala Harris, highlights Biden administration accomplishments at DNC

Chicago [US], August 21 : The lineup of speakers remains strong on day two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with US Senator Bernie Sanders vowing support for the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris as US Presidential Polls draw close .

Independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders used the achievements of the Biden administration to explain why he thought Kamala Harris's election was significant.

During his speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Sanders discussed the COVID-19 outbreak and the steps taken by the government to assist the nation in resolving the situation.

"That was the reality the Biden-Harris administration faced as they entered the Oval Office: A nation suffering, a nation frightened and people looking to their government for support," he said, reported CNN.

He further stated that "within two months of taking office, our government did respond."

"When the political will is there, government can effectively deliver for the people of our country," Sanders added.

He demanded more agenda items for the ensuing four years, such as taxing the wealthy and opposing price gouging, which Harris had already declared as part of her proposed economic policies, reported CNN. Sanders said that he also wanted to see increases in teacher wages and the minimum wage.

"Bottom line, we need an economy that works for all of us, not just the billionaire class," he said, adding that these are things that "the American people want from their government."

"I look forward to working with Kamala and Tim (Walz) to pass this agenda," Sanders further stated.

The second night of the DNC will feature remarks from former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and other key Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, CNN reported.

In her first remarks at the Democratic National Convention that kicked off on Monday night (local time) in Chicago, Vice President and Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential Polls, Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his leadership to the nation.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden," Harris said during brief surprise remarks at the DNC in Chicago.

"Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you," Harris further said.

It is important to note that a video played Monday at the Democratic National Convention also highlighted Harris' Californian roots and the critical role her mother Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian, played in her upbringing. Some of the snippets from Harris's childhood flat in California's East Bay were included in the video.

Harris is the daughter of Jamaican-born Donald Harris, an 85-year-old retired Stanford University economist, and Indian-born Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who passed away in 2009.

Harris is the first Asian American woman and woman of colour to head a significant party ticket. After Biden withdrew from the contest and backed her, the party came together in support of her.

Earlier last month, a virtual vote officially recognised the vice president as the Democratic party nominee.

