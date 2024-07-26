US senator moves bill to help India take on China

Washington, July 26 US Republican senator Marco Rubio on Thursday said he has introduced a bill -- US-India Defense Cooperation Act -- to enhance the strategic diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with New Delhi to counter China.

“Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain in the Indo-Pacific region, all while it seeks to impede the sovereignty and autonomy of our regional partners. It’s crucial for the US to continue its support in countering these malicious tactics. India, along with other nations in the region, is not alone,” Rubio said in a statement announcing his legislation.

The legislation would set a Statement of Policy that the US will support India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity, provide necessary security assistance to India to deter adversaries, and cooperate with India with respect to defence, civil space, technology, medicine, and economic investments;

When passed into law, it would provide a limited exemption for India from CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions) sanctions for purchases of Russian equipment that are currently used by the Indian military and set a Sense of Congress that expeditious consideration of certifications of letters of offer to sell defence articles, defence services, design and construction services, and major defence equipment to India is consistent with US interests and it is in the interest of peace and stability of India to have the capabilities needed to deter threats.

The bill proposes to treat India as if it were of the same status as US allies such as Japan, Israel, Korea, and NATO allies regarding technology transfers; authorise the Secretary of State to enter into a memorandum of understanding with India to increase military cooperation; expedite excess defence articles to India for two years and grant India the same status as other allies and expand International Military Education and Training Cooperation with New Delhi.

It requires a report to Congress on Pakistan’s use of offensive force, including through terrorism and proxy groups, against India; and bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India.

