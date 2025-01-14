US Senator Tom Cotton calls for repeal of China's permanent normal trade relations status

Washington DC [US], January 14 : US Senator Tom Cotton has criticised China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status, highlighting its detrimental impact on both the US economy and national security.

In a post shared on X, Senator Cotton stated, "China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status has enriched the Chinese Communist Party at the expense of American workers. Repealing this mistake will enhance our national security and end Communist China's leverage over our economy."

https://x.com/SenTomCotton/status/1878855460792803798

Tom's statement came as part of a broader effort to hold China accountable for its aggressive economic and geopolitical tactics.

As the new chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Cotton has also quickly prioritised tackling China's covert activities in the US. According to the press release from the US Senate, Expel Illegal Chinese Police Act of 2025, a bill re-introduced by Tom, aims to target and shut down illegal Chinese government-run police outposts operating within U.S. borders. This follows recent revelations that a man was arrested and pled guilty to conspiring on behalf of China's Ministry of Public Security to run a clandestine police station in the US.

"No foreign government has the right to operate secret police stations on American soil. The Chinese Communist Party's actions not only violate US sovereignty but also undermine international norms and human rights by circumventing legal processes and using intimidation tactics." Tom emphasised.

According to the press release, Cotton's legislation would impose sanctions on Chinese police institutions, revoke visas of involved individuals, and target those connected to China's United Front Work Department, which is accused of intimidating Chinese nationals in the U.S.

The Expel Illegal Chinese Police Act of 2025 is a direct response to China's increasing attempts to control its diaspora in the US and engage in covert operations. With this legislation, Senator Cotton sends a clear message that the US will not tolerate foreign interference that compromises American sovereignty or the rights of its citizens.

