US senators move to counter China's diplomatic sabotage in Latin America with pro-Taiwan bill

Taipei [Taiwan], August 4 : A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced new legislation aimed at strengthening support for Taiwan and its diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, as China continues its aggressive campaign to isolate Taipei on the global stage, Focus Taiwan reported.

Titled the United States-Taiwan Partnership in the Americas Act, the bill was introduced on August 1 by Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Tim Kaine of Virginia, John Curtis of Utah, and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska. According to a press release from Merkley's office, the legislation would reaffirm Washington's policy of supporting countries in the region that formally recognise Taiwan and counter Beijing's expanding influence, Focus Taiwan noted.

If enacted, the bill would create a mechanism to monitor and respond to China-backed infrastructure and development projects in Taiwan's diplomatic partners, while requiring regular updates to Congress on Beijing's pressure tactics and US efforts to push back, Focus Taiwan reported.

The legislation would also promote greater coordination between US embassies and Taiwan's representative offices, encouraging joint development programs, public diplomacy, and strategic engagement with allies across the region.

"China's campaign to bully countries into abandoning Taiwan is part of its broader effort to reshape the global order through coercion and backroom deals," Senator Merkley said in the press release, according to Focus Taiwan.

"This bipartisan bill pushes back by supporting governments that choose to maintain ties with Taiwan and makes clear that every nation should be free to choose its partners without fear of retribution from Beijing," he added.

Echoing that sentiment, Senator Curtis emphasised the importance of transparency and US leadership. "This bill ensures the United States is not only monitoring China's coercive tactics, but actively responding. It sends a clear message: we stand with our allies," Focus Taiwan reported.

The proposed legislation still requires approval by both the Senate and House before it can be signed into law by the president or vetoed.

Since 2016, Taiwan has lost 10 diplomatic allies, five of which were in Latin America: Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras, leaving Taipei with only 12 formal allies worldwide, Focus Taiwan reported.

