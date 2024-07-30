US senators propose bill to impose sanctions on China if it attacks Taiwan

Washington, DC [US], July 30 : Two members of the US Senate Armed Services Committee have proposed a bipartisan bill that would impose a wide range of sanctions on China if it attacks Taiwan, reported Focus Taiwan.

The bill states that it would impose sanctions on China should it initiate "a military invasion of Taiwan."

Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced the Sanctions Targeting Aggressors of Neighbouring Democracies with Taiwan Act of 2024, or STAND with Taiwan Act of 2024 for short, on July 25.

The proposed bill "would impose devastating, comprehensive economic, energy, financial, and other sanctions on China in the event that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) initiates military aggression against Taiwan," according to a press release issued by Sullivan's office on July 26.

The sanctions would include the targeting of "Chinese Communist Party members and Chinese financial institutions and industrial sectors, as well as prohibiting US financial institutions, including investment companies, from making any investments in a Chinese entity that benefits or is affiliated with the CCP," the release said.

Further, the bill would also restrict the importation of China-produced goods into the United States, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

"In these increasingly dangerous times, it is critical that America show steady, unwavering bipartisan commitment and resolve in support of Taiwan's democracy," Sullivan said.

Tammy Duckworth said that it was important for the US as a global leader to show support for Taiwan, which is facing escalating threats from China.

"With this legislation, we're sending a strong message to our partner [Taiwan] and our competitors that we are here for long haul and we won't tolerate the kind of unilateral aggression that would endanger a democratic friend and the health and stability of the global economy," she stated.

According to the draft text of the bill, if passed into law, the STAND with Taiwan Act would "require the imposition of sanctions with respect to the People's Republic of China if the People's Liberation Army initiates a military invasion of Taiwan."

The term "military invasion" is defined in the bill to include amphibious landings, airborne operations, aerial bombardments or blockades, missile attacks, naval bombardments or blockades, or an "attack on any territory controlled or administered by the Government of Taiwan, including offshore islands."

The two senators were among the visiting US Congressional delegation to Taiwan in May, during which time they met with President Lai Ching-te (Lai Qing De ) at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Focus Taiwan reported.

However, Sullivan previously introduced the STAND with Taiwan Act in 2022.

The bill was later referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, but no further action was taken by Congress in relation to the proposed legislation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the two American lawmakers for their continued support and for proposing the STAND with Taiwan Act of 2024.

MOFA spokesperson Jeff Liu said that MOFA will closely monitor the progress of the legislation and "continue to work closely with friends from all walks of life in the United States on the basis of the robust friendship between Taiwan and the US".

