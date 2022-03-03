US sent hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including 200 on Monday: Reports
By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 04:37 AM2022-03-03T04:37:30+5:302022-03-03T04:45:12+5:30
The United States delivered hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including over 200 on Monday, NBC News said citing two Congressional sources familiar with the matter.
The United States delivered hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including over 200 on Monday, NBC News said citing two Congressional sources familiar with the matter.
The delivery became a part of a $350 million lethal and non-lethal support package, which was announced by Washington last week and includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition, the report said on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app