US sent hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including 200 on Monday: Reports

By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 04:37 AM2022-03-03T04:37:30+5:302022-03-03T04:45:12+5:30

The United States delivered hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including over 200 on Monday, NBC News said citing two Congressional sources familiar with the matter.

The delivery became a part of a $350 million lethal and non-lethal support package, which was announced by Washington last week and includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition, the report said on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

