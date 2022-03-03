US sent hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including 200 on Monday: Reports

The United States delivered hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including over 200 on Monday, NBC News said citing two Congressional sources familiar with the matter.

The delivery became a part of a $350 million lethal and non-lethal support package, which was announced by Washington last week and includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition, the report said on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

