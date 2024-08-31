US: Seven killed, dozens injured as bus overturns in Mississippi

Mississippi [US], August 31 : Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured after a commercial passenger bus left a highway and overturned east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, in the United States, CNN reported, citing authorities.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said among those killed in the accident on westbound Interstate 20, were siblings aged 6 and 16 years old.

As many as 37 passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries, CNN reported citing Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the 2018 Volvo bus overturned near Bovina.

"Anytime you have people injured or killed, it's tragic but when you have a situation like this where you have multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, it makes it even worse," Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the spot while the seventh person died at a hospital, according to the highway patrol.

Officials said that a probe has been launched into the crash. Tow truck driver Keith Allison said the bus ended up in a ditch and many passengers were moved out of the bus, CNN reported citing affiliate WAPT.

