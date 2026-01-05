US Shocker: Indian Woman Found Dead in House; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her and Fled to India

Washington/Columbia: A shocking case of crime has came to light from the state of Maryland in the United States were a 27-year-old Indian doctor was brutally murdered by her boyfriend. After stabbing her to the death accused, identified as Arjun Sharma hide deceased Nikita Godishala 's body in his own home, filed a missing person report with the police, and then fled to India by plane within hours.

Deceased had been missing since the evening of December 31st (New Year's Eve). On January 2nd, Arjun Sharma himself went to the police station and filed a missing person report for Nikita. He told the police that Nikita was last seen at his apartment in Columbia. However, shortly after filing the report, Arjun boarded a flight from the US to India and absconded.

On January 3rd, Howard County police discovered Nikita's body in Arjun's apartment, bearing multiple stab wounds. Police suspect she was murdered around 7 PM on December 31st. Arjun remained in the apartment with the body for two days before filing a false missing person report. An American warrant has been issued for Arjun Sharma for first and second-degree murder, and American authorities are working with federal agencies and the Indian government to apprehend him.

Who was Nikita Godishala?

Nikita, an Indian-born healthcare and data analytics professional residing in Ellicott City, Maryland, has a case that is being followed by the Indian Embassy, which has pledged full support to her family.