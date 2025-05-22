US Shooting: 2 Israeli Embassy Staff Members Shot Dead Near Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC

In a shocking incident, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported that two Israeli embassy staff members were reportedly shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The victims, a man and a woman, were shot while exiting an event at the museum, sources told CBS, the BBC’s news partner, adding that the incident appears to be targeted.

As per the reports the incident took place around 9:05 pm local time near F streets NW which is a tourist spot including the FBI's Washington field office. A shooting occurred near the Capital Jewish Museum while Israeli embassy employees were attending an event there, prompting a major police response and the closure of nearby streets. A man and a woman were killed; their identities remain unreleased. Authorities are searching for a goateed suspect wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. Governor Noem stated they are actively investigating and seeking justice, asking for prayers for the victims' families. Israel's ambassador to the UN condemned the incident as antisemitic terrorism, urging strong action from US authorities.

The shooting led to a lockdown at Georgetown University’s Capitol campus, where students were confined to their buildings for over an hour. The Capital Jewish Museum, along with other Jewish institutions nationwide, has faced increasing security concerns due to rising antisemitism. Executive Director Beatrice Gurwitz previously told NBC News that the museum was concerned about security and recently received a grant to upgrade it, particularly in light of a new LGBT pride exhibit and potential associated threats.