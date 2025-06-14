US Shooting: Gunman Disguised as Police Officer Shoots Minnesota Lawmakers; Manhunt Underway

In shocking turn of events two us lawmakers Senator John Hoffman and Representative Melissa Hortman and their spouses were shot dead by two unknown gunmen who came as a fake police officer. Following the incident A manhunt has began across the Brooklyn Park and Champlin areas. As per the reports of FOX 9 and five eyewitness news Senator John Hoffman and Representative Melissa Hortman, both Democrats representing parts of Hennepin County, were shot in separate incidents at their homes. However the condition of the lawmakers and their spouses remains unknown.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department issued a shelter-in-place alert for an area within a three-mile radius of the Edinburgh Golf Course. They are searching for a white male suspect with brown hair, wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. Authorities warn that the suspect is armed and dangerous, and may be pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Residents are advised to confirm the identity of any officers by calling 911 before opening their doors, unless there are two officers present. The suspect is believed to be involved in multiple targeted shootings. Active crime scenes have been reported on Windsor Terrace North in Brooklyn Park and on 109th Place in Champlin. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Brooklyn Park Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor while confirming this news stated that, "I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon."

Mounds View Mayor Zach Lindstrom also responded to the events, saying: “My prayers are with the Hortman, and Hoffman families… Any type of violence against elected officials is not ok. Any type of violence against other people is not ok. My understanding is that it’s someone cos-playing as an officer and they haven’t been caught.” As of now no arrests have been made so far. Residents are urged to remain indoors and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.