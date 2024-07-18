US should tackle 'internal crisis' of drug abuse: Mexico

Mexico City, July 18 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the United States should deal with its "internal crisis" of drug abuse, calling it the biggest US problem.

At his daily press conference on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador underscored the fact that tens of thousands of young people die from drug overdose each year in the United States, but decision-makers prefer to scapegoat migrants, Xinhua news agency reported.

"They have a serious problem. It is the United States' main problem, that of drug consumption, with the unfortunate death of 100,000 young people each year," Lopez Obrador told reporters at the National Palace.

"Let them look for an answer to that; let them not look further south," he added.

His remarks were in response to a reporter's query about the Republican National Convention in the United States, where migrants were blamed for drug trafficking and other problems.

"Instead of blaming the migrants, why not review the internal crisis in the United States?" he asked.

Lopez Obrador has criticised the United States for not offering financial support to Latin American countries with the largest number of migrants who crossed onto US soil from Mexico.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor