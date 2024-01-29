US: Six injured as American Airlines flight makes hard landing at Hawaii's Kahului Airport

Hawaii [US], January 29 : One passenger and five flight attendants were injured after an American Airlines flight made a hard landing at Hawaii's Kahului Airport on Saturday, CNN reported.

American Airlines told CNN in a statement: "American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in OGG. The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally."

The six injured people were transported to a hospital and later released. There were 167 customers and seven crew members onboard the aircraft, as per CNN.

According to American Airlines, the plane was "taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team."

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," the company added, according to CNN.

Hawaii's transportation department confirmed that the airline "made a hard landing" at the airport on Saturday afternoon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor