US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma

Houston, Nov 4 At least six people were injured as powerful storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma City, the capital city of the middle US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The storms caused substantial damage as they peeled roofs and walls off buildings, downed trees, flipped over vehicles, and left neighbourhood streets with debris overnight, said the officer.

Nearly 95,000 customers lost power during the storms in the state, but the figure went down to just over 37,000 by early Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

