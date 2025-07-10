US slams China's strategy to cripple Taiwan's communications, pushes back with new legislation

Taipei [Taiwan], July 10 : A bipartisan bill aimed at protecting Taiwan's undersea communication cables from Chinese "grey zone tactics" was introduced in the US Senate yesterday, Taipei Times reported. The Taiwan Undersea Cable Resilience Initiative Act, introduced by Republican Senator John Curtis and Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, calls on the US government to help strengthen cable resilience near Taiwan.

According to Taipei Times, the act urges the Department of State, in coordination with the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security and the Coast Guard, to deploy real-time monitoring systems, develop rapid-response protocols, improve maritime surveillance, and enhance international cooperation to defend against sabotage. Grey zone tactics refer to ambiguous or unconventional actions used to gain a strategic advantage without triggering open conflict.

A press release from the senators cited China's military strategy to disrupt Taiwan's communications by targeting undersea cables. Since February 2023, at least 11 disruptions near Taiwan have been reported, mostly linked to vessels suspected of deliberate interference, according to the release.

Senator Curtis was quoted by Taipei Times as saying, "We can't stand idle as China ramps up its tactics to isolate Taiwan, including by sabotaging its vital undersea cables." He added that improving monitoring and cable resilience "sends a clear message: the United States stands with Taiwan and our allies in defending shared infrastructure, sovereignty, and freedom."

Also introduced yesterday was the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, co-sponsored by Senators Curtis and Chris Van Hollen. The bill aims to clarify that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not prevent the US from using its influence to oppose efforts to undermine Taiwan's international standing. The legislation encourages cooperation with allies to counter China's attempts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.

Taipei Times noted that a House version of the bill, introduced by Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly and Republican Rep. Young Kim, passed in May. A similar bill passed the House in 2023 but was not taken up by the Senate and had to be reintroduced with the new Congress.

Both bills must pass the Senate and House before being sent to the president for approval.

UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, transferred China's UN seat from Taiwan to the People's Republic of China, effectively excluding Taiwan from UN bodies due to a lack of formal recognition.

