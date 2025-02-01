US: Small plane carrying 2 crashes in Philadelphia

Philadelphia [US], February 1 : A small plane with two people on board crashed near a shopping centre in Northeast Philadelphia.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed that a Learjet 55 was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it crashed at about 6:30 p.m.

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incidents with NTSB leading it.

Governor of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Josh Shaprio said that he talked with Philadelphia Mayor about the incident and is closely assessing the situation.

"I've spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD @PhilaOEM and @PhillyFireDept We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Josh Shaprio wrote on X.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management confirmed on social media that there was a "major incident" occurred in the reported crash area.

"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area," Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management wrote on X.

According to New York Times, videos on social media showed vehicles on fire and a large emergency response from authorities.

No information is yet available about casualties, New York Times reported.

