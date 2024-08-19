US: Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi, Zaheer Iqbal, Manoj Tiwari participate in India Day Parade in New York

New York [US], August 19 : Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi and Zaheer Iqbal, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari participated in the India Day Parade held in New York City, US.

The parade marched down Madison Avenue from East 38th Street to East 27th Street in the city. Sonakshi Sinha was the grand marshal, and the guests of honour included Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari.

According to the Federation of Indian Associations, the parade featured more than 40 floats, over 50 marching groups and over 30 marching bands, along with celebrities and dignitaries.

In addition to the parade, there was also a festival with a stage for cultural performances and over 45 booths and food vendors.

People in large numbers participated in the India Day Parade. A carnival float featuring Ram Temple was also part of the parade.

Patriotic songs were played during the India Day Parade. People carried Indian flags and were seen playing dhols and dancing as they participated in the parade.

Religious songs were played as the float moved on the roads during the carnival. The float, made of wood, largely depicts the Ram Mandir a grand pink sandstone temple built for Lord Ram in the city of Ayodhya. The whole structure of Ram Temple, which was made of wood, was decorated with flowers.

The 18-foot long, nine-foot wide and eight-foot height float has largely been carved out in India and has been shipped by air cargo to participate in the parade.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj said, "I have come to New York to participate in the India Day Parade at the invitation of the Indian-American community. People are enthusiastic as they participate in the India Day Parade. Different tableaus featuring India's divine culture, our Kalajayi, Mrityunjaya, and Sanatan culture, and its values are seen here. All tableaus are very wonderful here."

"The tableau which has float of Ram Mandir, has gathered attraction. Ram Mandir's float showcases that India's culture considers the whole world as a family. It sees only one God in all the human beings. And our culture says that only one Brahma is all-encompassing....We Indians give the message of equality. We Indians consider the whole world as a family. We Indians pray for everyone's welfare. We are gathered here today....This is the biggest and largest parade in the world and showcases the whole of India," he added.

A group representing Indian American Muslims withdrew its float from the Parade following controversy over the inclusion of the Ram Mandir float they say shows anti-Muslim bias.

Just hours before the parade, the Federation of Indian Associations the group that is organising the event spoke exclusively toand said that the float celebrates the inauguration of a landmark significant to Hindus.

Ankur Vaidya, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations, said the parade represents the country's diversity and will feature floats from various communities in India.

"It is a proud moment to be gathering here with members of our community. I have been volunteering here since 2008 and this year is special. It's because we're displaying a replica of the Ram Temple to march down Madison Avenue instilling the values of harmony and peace for all. We Hindus pray that all problems disappear by Lord Ram. This is a march for goodwill and peace for all," Vaidya said.

Vaidya added that the preparations for the march were in full swing.

"The New York Police Department and the Mayor have supported us in terms of the parade for the last 20 years. Avinash Gupta, the President of the FIA, the media, sponsors and participants have been a strong pillar of support in terms of what we have endured for something as innocent as trying to display a miniature version of our faith very peacefully and as law-abiding citizens. This is the 42nd parade in New York City, and is the oldest and the largest India Day parade in the US," he said.

Vaidya urged all participants to be calm, peaceful and happy. "I urge all participants to be calm, peaceful and happy, positive and abide by all laws of New York City. Let's have a great parade and make our community, homeland of the US and motherland India proud," he said.

The India Day parade in New York City has been taking place every year for over four decades, to mark the celebration of India's independence. Several Indian Americans from different faiths shared their views withabout the situation, with some condemning the false narratives being spread on social media.

