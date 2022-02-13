US, South Korea, Japan emphasize importance of Taiwan Strait peace

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Chung Eui-yong and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken, Yoshimasa and Eui-yong met on Saturday (local time) in Honolulu, Hawaii, to reaffirm the critical importance of strong US-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) trilateral cooperation as we seek to address the most pressing 21st-century challenges, said the joint statement released by the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Japan, and South Korea.

The statement said that Blinken and Foreign Ministers emphasized their three countries share a common view of a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive, and shared respect for the rules-based international order and pledged to further expand their cooperative relationships. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers welcomed the United States' newly released Indo-Pacific Strategy.

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Blinken and Foreign Ministers discussed the Russian military build-up along Ukraine's borders and shared unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"US Secretary of State and Foreign Ministers reiterated their governments' longstanding support for international law, highlighting in particular the importance of compliance with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," read the statement.

The statement further said that Blinken and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed support for the unity and centrality of ASEAN, which is currently chaired by Cambodia, as well as ASEAN's efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

They also condemned the Myanmar regime's violence committed against the people of Myanmar and committed to intensify efforts toward the immediate cessation of all violence, the release of those who are arbitrarily detained, and a swift return to the path of inclusive democracy, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

