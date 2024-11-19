US State Department declines comment on Anmol Bishnoi's deportation amid extradition efforts

Washington DC [US], November 19 : The US State Department on Monday (local time) declined to comment on the potential deportation of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, who is wanted in connection with a firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

The State Department stated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This development follows Anmol Bishnoi's detention in California by the US Immigration Department last week. Reports have suggested that FBI officials and Indian security agencies have discussed the possibility of deporting him.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "It would be appropriate, if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department. I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment, but I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction."

This comes after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch initiated the extradition process to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India. Anmol Bishnoi is a wanted gangster involved in the firing at Salman Khan's residence and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Earlier, on October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi's arrest. He is charged in two NIA cases registered in 2022 and is also wanted for the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

Anmol Bishnoi has been linked to numerous criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime.

