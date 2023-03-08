US State Department spokesperson Ned Price to step down, work directly for Blinken

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price will step down from his role this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement.

Price will continue to work directly for Antony Blinken at State Department.

Ned Price began to work as a US Department of State spokesperson on January 20, 2021, according to the statement.

Blinken said that Price started holding Department's daily press briefings within days of taking on the role, and has held over 200 briefings since then.

"Ned began as Spokesperson on January 20, 2021. Within days of taking on the role, he restored the Department's daily press briefings, giving journalists the chance to regularly ask tough questions of our policy," Antony Blinken said in his statement.

"Throughout the more than 200 briefings he has since held, he's treated journalists as well as colleagues and everyone else he interacts with respect," he added.

In a statement, Antony Blinken said, "Ned's firm grasp of the policies underlying our messaging made him that much more effective in his role. On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department. Fortunately, I'll be able to continue to do that, as Ned will continue to serve at State, working directly for me."

Antony Blinken said that Ned Price has helped the US government defend and promote press freedom around the world and modelled the transparency and openness that the US advocates for other nations.

He noted that Price has been a face and voice of US foreign policy and performed with extraordinary professionalism and integrity. He also thanked Ned Price for his remarkable service.

( With inputs from ANI )

