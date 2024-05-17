US State Secy condemns 'political violence', wishes speedy recovery for Slovak PM

Washington, DC [US], May 17 : US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to express solidarity following the assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Thursday.

In his conversation with the Slovakian minister, Blinken also extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of the critically injured Slovakian PM and condemned political violence in all its forms.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar following the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico. The Secretary expressed solidarity with Slovakia and his wishes for the Prime Minister's speedy recovery. Secretary Blinken underlined the enduring bonds between the American and Slovak people. He condemned political violence in all its forms," spokesperson Miller said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a politically motivated "lone wolf" has been charged in the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, CNN reported, citing the country's interior minister on Thursday.

Following five close-range shots and surgery, Fico's health is stable but serious, according to his deputy.

The attempted murder stunned the nation in central Europe and provoked outrage around the world. Attacks on the 59-year-old populist leader followed an off-site government meeting in the town of Handlova on Wednesday, according to CNN.

The leader came back to power last year, and his contentious measures have prompted protests in recent weeks.

As the prime minister walked up to a small group of people who were expecting him, a possible shooter in the crowd jumped forward and opened fire on him five times from the other side of a security screen.

Fico was "stabilised but in a very serious condition," according to hospital director Miriam Lapunikova on Thursday, and he would stay in the intensive care unit.

She further mentioned that the prime minister was operated on by two surgical teams at the hospital, according to CNN.

On Thursday morning, the country's Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said Fico's condition "has been stabilized overnight, more steps are being taken to better his health. The situation is really serious."

The assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico has sent shockwaves throughout Slovakia. The incident occurred following an off-site government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova.

The suspected gunman, among a small crowd awaiting the Prime Minister outside the cultural centre where the meeting took place, reportedly targeted Fico. Footage from the scene captured the Prime Minister being rushed into a vehicle by his staff before being taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a major trauma centre in Banska Bystrica.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported in the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor