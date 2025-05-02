US State Secy reaffirms commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism

Washington DC [US], May 2 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (local time) expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," read a statement of US Secretary of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Rubio further encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia," the statement added.

Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio on Wednesday and discussed the recent terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Jaishankar stated that the attack's perpetrators, backers, and planners must be brought to justice.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1917761451789369613

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

The talks between the two leaders come as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 people and injured many others. The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor