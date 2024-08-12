US "strengthening" military in West Asia; UK, France, Germany warn Iran against attack on Israel

Washington, DC [US], August 12 : The US is "strengthening" its capabilities in West Asia in light of "escalating regional tensions" by sending an additional guided missile submarine to the region, the Pentagon has said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, France and Germany on August 12 issued a joint statement welcoming the tireless work of their partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said they are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.

They called on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East," the joint statement read.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon statement came on August 11, the same day that US Department of Defence Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder held a call between US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant.

"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel," according to the statement.

Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Thedore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Additionally, Austin has ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.

Austin and Gallant also discussed Israel's operations in Gaza and "the importance of mitigating civilian harm, progress towards securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza, and our efforts to deter aggression by Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups across the region," the statement read.

Iran has warned it will take revenge for the assassination in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Iran has blamed Israel to have been behind the July 31, 2024 killing, which it said was a retaliation for the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 people in Israel and took around 250 hostages.

US President Joe Biden along with leaders of Egypt, and Qatar have called on Israel and the Hamas movement to resume talks on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.

They called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo "to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay," a joint statement dated August 8, 2024, read.

The three countries acting as mediators said that they are prepared to present a "final bridging proposal" of the agreement on ceasefire in Gaza and liberation of Israeli hostages that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.

Israel has said that it will dispatch a delegation to attend negotiations on a ceasefire-for-hostages deal on August 15.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night Israel's defence forces said that around 30 projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and followed an Israeli strike on the town of Ma'aroub in southern Lebanon which injured 12 people including six children as per Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

About 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, adding that some fell into open areas and no injuries were reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor