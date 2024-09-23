US stresses strengthening bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, congratulates Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Prez poll win

New York [US], September 23 : The US extended wishes to Sri Lanka President-designate Anura Kumara Dissanayake following his win in the presidential elections.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a statement on Sunday, dubbed the election as a "testament to the strength of Sri Lanka's democratic institutions" and extended commitment to supporting Sri Lanka "as it builds a stable, prosperous, and cohesive society."

"The United States congratulates President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory in the Sri Lankan presidential election, as confirmed by the vote results on September 22. We commend the people of Sri Lanka for peacefully exercising their right to vote. This election is a testament to the strength of Sri Lanka's democratic institutions and the commitment of its citizens to shaping their future through peaceful and democratic means," the statement read.

"The United States remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka as it builds a stable, prosperous, and cohesive society. We look forward to working with President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake to further strengthen our bilateral ties, which are based on shared democratic values and respect for national sovereignty. We also look forward to promoting economic growth, security, and deeper cooperation between our nations," it added.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election on Sunday. He will be the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka, beating Sajith Premadasa after the country's first-ever presidential election run-off, reported the Daily Mirror.

The election commission made the announcement after a second vote count, the first in the country's history. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe came third and was eliminated after the first round, reported Al Jazeera.

Saturday's election marked the third time that Ranil Wickremesinghe, unsuccessfully, ran for president. His previous two bids for the top job were in 1999 and 2005.

