US strikes 3 Houthi cruise missiles posing "imminent threat" in Red Sea

Sanaa [Yemen], February 8 : The United States conducted self-defence strikes against three Houthi cruise missiles in the Red Sea, which presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the strikes were conducted on Wednesday.

At 9 pm (local time), the US struck two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

Later in the same day, at around 11:30 pm (local time), the US forces conducted another strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile.

"On Feb. 7, at approximately 9:00 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted self-defense strikes against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. Later that day, at 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), CENTCOM forces conducted a second strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile prepared to launch," the US Central Command said in a statement on X.

According to the CENTCOM, these missiles were attacked as they presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"CENTCOM identified these missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," the statement added.

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/1755550582671344094?s=20

Earlier this month, the US and the UK launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen on Saturday. Overall, 30 targets were hit at least ten different sites, according to two US officials, reported CNN.

Recently, the US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components off the coast of Somalia, intended for the Houthis. Two US Navy SEALs lost their lives during the operation, according to CNN.

Moreover, the US in retaliation, has conducted multiple strikes inside Yemen against Houthi weapons depots, command and control nodes, and storage facilities since January 11. While the degradation of Houthi weapons capabilities has occurred, officials have refrained from specifying the extent.

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel's Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor