US Strikes in Venezuela: Chilean President calls for peaceful resolution through dialogue, multilateralism

Santiago [Chile], January 3 : Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Saturday gave a call for peaceful resolution after American strikes in Venezuela where the US "captured" President Maduro and his wife. The Chilean President condemned the military action and said that the crisis must be resolved through dialogue and multilateralism.

In a post on X he said, "As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions by the United States taking place in Venezuela, and we call for seeking a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country. Chile reaffirms its commitment to basic principles of International Law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States. The Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue and the support of multilateralism, and not through violence or foreign interference."

Como Gobierno de Chile expresamos nuestra preocupación y condena por las acciones militares de Estados Unidos que se desarrollan en Venezuela y hacemos un llamado a buscar una salida pacífica a la grave crisis que afecta al país. Chile reafirma su adhesión a principios básicos… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) January 3, 2026

Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country".

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

In a statement the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said, "This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. The pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologized animosity has prevailed over pragmatic engagement, as well as over any readiness to build relations based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue. We proceed from the understanding that all parties that may have grievances against one another must seek solutions through dialogue-based mechanisms. We stand ready to support such efforts. Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, free from any destructive, let alone military, external interference."

The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at safeguarding the country's national interests and sovereignty. We support the statements by the Venezuelan authorities and by the leaders of Latin American countries calling for the urgent convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a sign of an increasingly polarised world on the US strike, Kaja Kallas the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs supported the US action saying Nicolas Maduro lacked legitimacy.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she said.

Earlier, Utah Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday that he was informed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States.

In a post on X on his personal account, Lee said that the action by the US, likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack.

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

