US: Sunderkand Parivar launches historic "Sunderkand Path 108 Baar for Abki Baar 400 Paar" initiative in Chicago

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Chicago [US], April 20 : Sunderkand Parivar, a prominent organisation dedicated to spiritual and cultural pursuits, has embarked on a momentous journey with the commencement of "Sunderkand Path 108 Baar for Abki Baar 400 Paar" in Chicago.

The initiative aims to conduct the recitals of Sunderkand, a revered chapter from the Hindu epic Ramayana, 108 times, seeking blessings for the triumph of truth and dharma and the advancement of a prosperous and harmonious Bharat (India).

The President of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP),Dr. Adapa Prasad inaugurated this auspicious initiative, highlighting the profound significance of Lord Ram and his timeless principles as guiding lights in our lives.

Dr. Prasad underscored the importance of fostering a society based on the ideals of "Ram Rajya," echoing the principles of equality and inclusiveness exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP Foreign Affairs Department told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma, the head of Sunderkand Parivar, initiated the solemn pledge with the resounding sound of Shankh Naad, symbolizing the commencement of a sacred journey.

The Sunderkand Path will unfold continuously over 108 hours via Zoom, offering participants from across the globe an opportunity to contribute by reciting Sunderkand for one hour each, as affirmed by Anurag Awasthi, the program organizer.

Rakesh Malhotra, joining from Delhi, India, emphasised the foundational importance of invoking the name of Lord Ram and seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman to overcome obstacles. He expressed gratitude towards Sanjay Sharma, Anurag Awasthi, and Sunderkand Parivar for orchestrating this event and rallying 108 volunteers to partake in the Sunderkand Path.

Amar Upadhaya, Chicago Convenor, lauded the initiative, recognising its role in fortifying the resolve towards achieving the aspirational goal of "Abki Paar 400 Paar."

Nirmala Reddy, Social Media Convenor, warmly welcomed all participants, marking the humble beginning of the 108-hour Sunderkand Path. Dr Vasudev Patel, representing the organisation, expressed optimism that this spiritual endeavour would infuse energy and inspiration into the hearts of those striving tirelessly to realise the vision of "Abki Baar 400 Paar."

The Sunderkand Parivar invites all individuals to join this profound spiritual journey and contribute to the collective endeavour towards a brighter future.

Sunderkand Parivar is a dedicated group that promotes spiritual and cultural values through various initiatives. Focusing on fostering harmony, peace, and prosperity, the organisation strives to engage individuals in meaningful activities that contribute to the betterment of society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor