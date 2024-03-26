US takes actions against cyber threat group linked to Chinese govt

Washington, DC [US], March 26 : The United States has taken a series of actions against APT 31, a cyber threat group connected to the Chinese government that has targeted US officials, politicians and many others, the US State Department said.

"The United States Government is taking a series of actions against APT 31, a cyber threat group connected to the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) that has targeted U.S officials, politicians and campaign officials, various U.S. economic and defense entities and officials, as well as foreign democracy activists, academics, and government officials," it stated.

The actions will be taken against multiple people and organisations.

The US State Department has announced criminal charges against seven People's Republic of China (PRC) hackers.

"The US Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging Ni Gaobin, Weng Ming, Cheng Feng, Peng Yaowen, Sun Xiaohuannouncedi, Xiong Wang, and Zhao Guangzong with conspiring to commit an offence against the United States (computer fraud), in violation of 18 U.S.C. SS 371, and conspiring to commit wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. SS 1349," it stated.

They further announced to sanction Zhao, Ni, and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, Limited (Wuhan XRZ), for their roles in malicious cyber activities targeting US critical infrastructure sectors that present a significant threat to their national security, pursuant to Executive Order 13694.

Moreover, the US Department of Justice also offered a reward of up to USD 10 million for those providing information on the group and the defendants.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program (RFJ) is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on the group and the defendants. The RFJ program seeks information on any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, engages in certain malicious cyber activities in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA)," it stated.

Such activities by these PRC state-sponsored actors have targeted the US defence and government sectors and the intellectual property and trade secrets of US businesses.

Additonally, the "US will continue to disrupt the dangerous and irresponsible actions of these and other state-sponsored cyber actors," the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor