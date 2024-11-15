US takes immigration issue 'incredibly seriously': State Dept amid visa delays

Washington, DC [US], November 15 : The United States assured that it takes the immigration issues "incredibly seriously" and is working to improve processes.

Addressing the US State Department briefing on Thursday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed the immigration concerns and acknowledged the significance of this issue, particularly for Indian Americans awaiting immigrant visas.

"On the topic of immigration, certainly fully recognize how important this is to so many people around the world, whether it be visitor visas, whether it be formal legal immigration channels. This is something that we take incredibly seriously, and certainly, as it relates to the State Department's remit on this, we'll continue to work and find ways in which we can improve processes," Patel said.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo talked about ways in which they have been able to streamline processes for tourist visa processing. We recognize how vital that is to the US economy, and we look forward to continuing to build on that," he added.

While praising India-US relations, Patel affirmed, "India continues to be an important vital partner when it comes to the Indo-Pacific when it comes to global regional stability. And we are very thankful to have been able to deepen that cooperation over President Biden's four years in office. "

In the 2024 US election, immigration was an important part of the poll campaigns.

Immigration was a cornerstone of Trump's 2024 campaign, and while he repeatedly touted promises of mass deportation on the trail - putting increased emphasis on interior enforcement compared to his 2016 fixation on the border wall - members of his orbit and some in the private sector discussed what that plan would look like, CNN reported citing sources.

Early discussions among Trump's team have focused on removing undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, a source familiar with the team's preliminary plans told CNN.

A key issue under consideration is how, when and if to deport immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, commonly known as Dreamers.

