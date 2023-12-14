US targets Hamas officials, facilitators in fourth round of sanctions

Washington DC [US], December 14 : The US State Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on eight Hamas officials and facilitators, aiming to dismantle the networks that support the funding of the terror outfit.

US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said in an official statement that this is the fourth round of sanctions imposed since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The United States is imposing sanctions today on eight Hamas officials and facilitators for their actions representing the group's interests abroad and managing its finances," Miller said in a statement.

The statement added that the US is closely coordinating with the UK and allies in sanctioning Hamas as part of the continuous effort to prevent and deter Hamas' terrorist activity.

"We closely coordinated this action with the United Kingdom, which is concurrently targeting several key Hamas officials with sanctions. The United States and our allies and partners are steadfast in our commitment to dismantling networks that support Hamas funding streams as part of our continuous effort to prevent and deter its terrorist activity," the statement added.

Last month, the US and UK imposed a third round of sanctions targeting Hamas-affiliated individuals in a show of coordinated action.

The action identified important Hamas figures as well as the channels by which Iran backs Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas.

On October 7, Hamas launched a horrific attack on Israel. Thousands of terrorists breached the borders and carried out a massive terror attack killing over 1200 Israelis and holding over 240 hostages of which around 130 are still captive.

Israel has launched a strong counteroffensive targeting the Hamas units in Gaza Stip.

