US tariff bite backs as most Americans say they spend more under tariffs

Washington DC [US], November 5 : A large share of Americans said US President Trump's tariffs are making life more expensive and hitting their family budgets, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos survey.

The survey found people are feeling the pinch at the shops and at home. About seven in 10 Americans said they are spending more on groceries this year compared with last year. Around six in 10 said they are paying more for utilities. Roughly four in 10 said they are spending more on healthcare, housing and fuel, as per ABC News.

The impact of high tariffs is being felt across the United States. Majorities of Democrats (89 per cent), independents (73 per cent) and Republicans (52 per cent) said their grocery bills have risen this year. Women are also more likely than men to report higher spending in almost every category, according to ABC.

President Trump's administration has imposed steep tariffs on several foreign countries, including India, in his second term. His tariff policy, which is now under review by the Supreme Court, has drawn disapproval from 65 per cent of Americans, who said it has worsened inflation and hurt the economy.

This comes as the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, which is the US's largest trading partner. The US tariff measures have also impacted India. Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs, including 25 per cent secondary duties, on Indian goods in August, after New Delhi continued to purchase oil from Russia.

According to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India's exports to the US, its largest trading partner, fell sharply by 37.5 per cent between May and September 2025, dropping from USD 8.8 billion to USD 5.5 billion. The decline marks one of the steepest short-term export falls in years.

The GTRI study found that the tariffs, which began at 10 per cent in April and climbed to 50 per cent by late August, caused significant losses across sectors.

Tariff-free products, which make up nearly one-third of India's total shipments, saw a 47 per cent fall from USD 3.4 billion in May to USD 1.8 billion in September.

Pharmaceutical exports slipped 15.7 per cent, while industrial metals and auto parts, which faced uniform global tariffs dropped 16.7 per cent overall.

Aluminium exports were down 37 per cent, copper 25 per cent, auto parts 12 per cent, and iron and steel 8 per cent.

Labour-intensive sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-foods and machinery, which together account for 60 per cent of India's US exports, suffered a 33 per cent decline, falling from USD 4.8 billion in May to USD 3.2 billion in September.

