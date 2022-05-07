US Texans brace for record heat wave

Houston, May 7 Residents in much of the southwestern US state of Texas are bracing for record heat starting this Mother's Day weekend as temperatures in Houston, the state's largest city, are expected to reach the mid to upper-90s Fahrenheit on Saturday and Sunday.

Humidity will make it feel more like it's over 100 degrees in the Houston area at the weekend, said a report from local media outlet mysanantonio.com, noting that most Texans are not ready for the heat wave which is forecast to have 93-96 degrees each day next week.

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting demand for power across Texas to reach 69.3 gigawatts on Saturday, as temperatures hit highs in the low-to-mid 90s and eclipse 100 in parts of Houston and Dallas, said the report.

"That Texas summer heat is getting real too close for comfort," a local resident complained on social media.

The dangerous early-season heat wave will not only shatter dozens of record highs in Texas, it will start to build in the Southern Plains on Friday, then peak in that region over the weekend before expanding from Texas into parts of the Midwest and South next week, said a FOX News report.

