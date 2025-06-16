US: Three killed in shooting at WestFest carnival at Centennial Park in Utah

Utah [US], June 16 : Three people, including an eight-month-old infant, were killed, and two others injured in a shooting incident at WestFest carnival at Centennial Park in Utah on Sunday (local time). According to the West Valley City Police Department, the shooting happened during WestFest at Centennial Park.

In a post on X, the West Valley City Police Department stated, "SHOOTING: There has been a shooting at WestFest, which was underway at Centennial Park. Several people are hurt. PIO is en route. Media: standby for staging."

The deceased included a 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and an 8-month-old baby, according to the West Valley City Police Department. The police said two teenagers - a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male- were both hit in the arm.

In a post on X, the West Valley City Police Department stated, "Two teens, a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, were both hit in the arm. It is not clear if they were connected to the groups involved."

According to police, the 16-year-old male suspect is in custody and was taken to the police station for questioning.

According to the police, officers working at the WestFest carnival at 9:20 pm (local time) on Sunday spotted two groups of people having a verbal altercation. As the police tried to break up the altercation, a 16-year-old male from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired.

In a post on X, the West Valley City Police Department stated, "At 9:20 pm, officers working the WestFest carnival spotted two groups of people having a verbal altercation. As they approached to break up the altercation, a 16-year-old male from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired."

"One officer fired and did not hit the suspect, but the 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody," it added.

Detectives were conducting interviews with witnesses, the police department said. Sharing a post on X, the West Valley City Police Department stated, "Detectives are currently conducting interviews with witnesses. We believe there could be more people out there who witnessed the incident, and we would like to talk to them. If you witnessed this incident tonight, please contact us at: 801-840-4000."

