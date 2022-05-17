US Tibet envoy to meet Dalai Lama, Tibetans in exile

BY VISHAL GULATI

Dharamsala, May 17 The US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya has reached India and is expected to meet the Dalai Lama, as wella s officials of the government-in-exile headquartered in this northern hill town Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the first major step to the American policy to help promoting dialogue between Beijing and the spiritual leader.

Also the high-profile meeting, the first since her becoming the Biden administration's point person on Tibet in December 2021, is seen in the administration in exile a crucial step to pressure China to respect the human rights of the people in Tibet, who are facing extinction of their unique religious, cultural and linguistic identity under China's arepressive' rule for over six decades.

A statement by the US Department of State on Monday reads: "Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will travel May 17-22 to India and Nepal to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals, and to advance humanitarian priorities.

"She will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy. The delegation will include USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur."

In a tweet on her arrival, Indian-origin diplomat Zeya on Tuesday morning wrote: "Namaste! Great to be back in New Delhi. Look forward to discussions on advancing #USIndia shared values of human rights, humanitarian support, and democratic governance."

After returning from his maiden official visit to Germany, the US and Canada, Central Tibetan Administration

