US: Times Square illuminates with wishes for Holi festival

New York [US], March 25 : The Indian Consulate in New York extended Holi greetings by illuminating the iconic Times Square in New York City with banners of Holi wishes on Monday.

"Wishing everyone a colorful and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May the festival of color fill your life with happiness, love and peace,"Indian Consulate in New York posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the US also wished everyone a joyous celebration resplendent with colours and music.

In a video shared on X, the Indian Embassy in the US captured the exuberant spirit of Holi celebrations. The video showcased a lively scene at DuPoint Circle, where people immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing joyously while playing with vibrant colours.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also extended Holi wishes to the people of India via a video message shared on X.

He said, "I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together."

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other.

Many people, especially children, celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor